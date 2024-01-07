Betta Edu: Tinubu orders probe, assures of ‘appropriate action’, says Information Minister

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a probe into reports of alleged payment of funds in private accounts by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry.

Tinubu’s directive was disclosed in a statement Sunday signed by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation.

According to Idris, Tinubu has “directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, and others in the Ministry have been in the eye of the storm over alleged transfer of multimillion Naira public funds to private accounts.

Idris in his statement notee that “The Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledges the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

He said further, “The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

Idris added, “In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

According to the Information Minister, “The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

“The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public,” the Minister said.

