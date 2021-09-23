Bethel School Abduction: 3 key suspects in police net – FHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Police Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad have arrested three of the key suspects involved in the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba.

CP Mba said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba charged Police Operatives across the country to sustain the tempo in the ongoing operationalization of Operation Restore Peace in the country.

According to him, the IGP who noted that the special operation is remarkably assisting in rolling back the negative trend of crimes in the country, commended Police operatives for the recent arrest of fifty (50) notorious criminal suspects for their involvement in different crimes including kidnapping, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, trading in illicit drugs, amongst others.

CP Mba said twenty-six (26) sophisticated firearms including 13 AK47 rifles, 4 SMGs, 4 locally made revolver rifles and 2720 ammunition of different calibre are some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects.





He said,”Notable among the cases is the arrest of three (3) of the key suspects involved in the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna, by operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

“The suspects are Ishaku Lawal, Muazu Abubakar and Adam Bello. Investigations by the Police team revealed how Muazu Abubakar a.k.a Datti ‘m’ 27years, the principal suspect, carried out surveillance of the Bethel school and strategized with his other gang members before they attacked and abducted the students.

“Ishaku Lawal who was also arrested in connection with the incident, revealed how Ahmadu a.k.a Yellow provided the firearms and ammunition they used for the operation. One AK47 rifle was recovered from each of the suspects. Investigations into the case is still ongoing.



“Also arrested, is a prolific highway robbery syndicate that have been linked to about fifty (50) armed robberies along major highways in the South-West region of the country.

“The leader of the gang, one Mohammed Mode a.k.a Basullube from Gugu in Kwara State, revealed to the Police team how he masterminded and led other gang members, Abdullahi Mohammed from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Musa Adamu from Otte Vilage, Kwara State and Abdullahi Ali from Orita Gambari in Oyo State, all within age bracket of 21 – 27 years, to carry out the series of highway robberies before their eventual arrest.”





The Police Spokesperson disclosed that Police investigations into the recent spate of break-ins and theft in places of worship in the Federal Capital Territory and other contiguous States to the FCT, led to the arrest of three (3) members of a gang that specialized in theft of musical instruments from churches.

He said the suspects revealed to the Police team how they broke into over fifty (50) churches.

“The suspects include one Monday Akawu ‘m’ 39yrs who impersonates personnel of the Nigerian Army to enable the gang move the stolen items to their intended criminal receivers and Joseph Orazulike ‘m’ 35yrs who is a receiver of the stolen items. Over thirty (30) specialized musical equipment and other electronic gadgets stolen from different churches were recovered from the suspects,” he mentioned.



CP Mba further said that the IGP, while appreciating citizens for their support, which no doubt has ensured the successes recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country, reiterated that the Force will intensify efforts toward improving public safety and security in the country.



He said all the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.

