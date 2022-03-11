Bet9ja cashier in court for allegedly stealing employer’s N284,000

By Olaitan Idris

A bet9ja cashier, Damilola Adekunle, on Friday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N284,000 belonging to his employer.

Adekunle, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a one-count charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Adekunle committed the offence on Jan. 4, at No 44, Adekunle Quaye St., Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that defendant stole the sum of N284, 000 belonging the complainant, Mr Lukmon Akintunde.

He said that the defendant could not give account of the money after the day’s work.

He said that the offence contravaned Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with one surety in like sum.

Bello said that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 17, for mention. (NAN)

