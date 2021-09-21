Besty Obaseki’s football tournament aims to create awareness on gender violence – Dep. Gov

 The Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, on Monday, said that the Besty Obaseki football tournament would be used to public awareness about the pet project of the wife of the Governor on gender violence Edo.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament has been slated to hold between Saturday, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 2021.

Briefing newsmen the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin, Shaibu said the tournament was purely private sector driven, with government, only providing the facilities.

” Tax payers money will not be involved this tournament, it is being organised under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

“We are kick starting a new era where the private sector will be driving sport Edo; We have built and created the enabling environment.

“It is now time for the private sector to take advantage of the to drive sport the state,” he said.

The governor, who also inspected the ahead of the tournament, stated that the state was set for the hosting of the Football tournament, come Sept. 27.

On his part, Mr Frank Ilaboya, one of the coordinators of the tournament and former FA chairman, explained that the tournament would be played four venues — Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Uniben Sports Complex, Western Boys Sports complex, and the School of Health technology sports complex all Benin. (NAN) 

