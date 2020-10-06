Best Teacher Award: A testimony of Fayemi’s commitment to improved education sector – Speaker

The emergence of an Ekiti teacher, Mr Olaoluwa Asubiojo as the `Best Teacher in Nigeria’, has been described as a testimony of Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to improved education in the state.

Mr Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker of Ekiti state House of Assembly, made the remarks in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Tai Oguntayo, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asubiojo was announced as the `National Best Teacher in Abuja on Oct. 5 as part of activities marking the 2020 `World Teachers’ Day’.

Asubiojo, who is a teacher at Amoye High School Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area, was Ekiti Best Teacher (Secondary School category) in 2019.