Best Teacher Award: A testimony of Fayemi’s commitment to improved education sector – Speaker

The emergence of an Ekiti teacher, Mr Olaoluwa Asubiojo as the `Best Teacher in Nigeria’, has been described as a testimony of Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s commitment to improved education in the state.
Mr Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker of Ekiti state House of Assembly, made the remarks in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Tai Oguntayo, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asubiojo was announced as the `National Best Teacher in Abuja on Oct. 5 as part of activities marking the 2020 `World Teachers’ Day’.
Asubiojo, who is a teacher at Amoye High School Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area, was Ekiti Best Teacher (Secondary School category) in 2019.
The speaker commended Asubiojo for making Ekiti proud, boasting that the success was not by accident, but a result of Fayemi’s provision of improved and conducive teaching/learning environment across schools in the state.
He commended the governor’s various innovations through his partnership with the World Bank in the area of provision of `Rural and Special Subject Allowances’ to teachers.
Afuye however, restated the commitment of the state’s House of Assembly to cooperating with the Executive Branch to improving the education sector through a people-oriented legislation for development.
He said: “The House of Assembly would continue to collaborate with Fayemi in making laws that could enhance the standards of education in the state.”
Afuye urged other teachers at all levels in Ekiti to be more hardworking and committed saying, “there will always be reward for hard work and dedication to duties.”(NAN)
