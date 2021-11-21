Best Corpers’ Employers: NYSC commends FMC MD Lokoja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Saturday commended the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Lokoja (FMCL), Dr Olatunde Alabi, for his outstanding performance as one of the best Corps Employers in Kogi State.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Mofoluwaso Williams, stated this while presenting a Letter of Commendation to Alabi, during the 2021 Corps Employers’ workshop in Lokoja.

The workshop was tagged: ”Optimising the NYSC and Corps Employers’ Partnership for National Development in the Context of the New Normal”.

”The management and staff of NYSC, Kogi State, wish to commend you for your outstanding performance as one of the best Corps Employers in Kogi State.

”This commendation is in recognition of your immense contribution and support for the development of NYSC in the state.

”It is hoped that this commendation would further spur your organisation to continue to collaborate with the noble Scheme in Kogi State and sound as a wake-up call to other corps Employers,” she said.

Williams said that the medical director had helped the NYSC to furnish their clinic with many equipment that were lacking.

She added that the FMCL has also been sending medical personnel to NYSC clinic at every Orientation course to run the clinic and give supervisory role to corps doctors.

”Dr Alabi comes to camp every week to monitor the medical personnel and keep donating drugs to the clinic during the orientation course.

”The medical director is a father and employs the largest corps members in Kogi State.

”He regularly employs corps members and retains those who did well during their one-year mandatory service,” she said.

Williams, therefore, urged other employers to emulate Alabi.

Responding, Alabi thanked the NYSC coordinator for the honour and said it was a nice award showing the role FMC Lokoja was playing in the state and health sector.

”So, it is heartwarming to commend the FMC Lokoja for the role its playing in keeping corps members and making them happy while they are serving in Kogi State.

”Some of the corps members that are fortunate are part of our work force, because when they come to serve and distinguish themselves, they get the opportunity to be employed.

”Some of them are still here, they came to Kogi to serve but they didn’t go back again. They also like the environment,” he said.

Alabi said he did his own youth service in 1991 in Agwu, Enugu State, where they had their orientation course, and his primary assignment was in Aguata Local Government Area.

Alabi said that he had a wonderful time during his service year and was retained immediately after his service and worked for over 10 years in the state.

”I am a product of youth service, so whatever I become today, the Scheme has contributed immensely to it.

”The relationship between FMC Lokoja and NYSC has been very long and cordial.

”Our duty is that any corp member that is posted to our hospital, we make them happy,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...