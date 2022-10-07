BESDA: OYOSUBEB distributes writing materials to 1,200 schools in Oyo



By Ibukun Emiola

A total of 1,200 schools in Oyo State have received customised exercise books, writing and teaching materials through the Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, made this known on Friday at a symbolic presentation of BESDA customised exercise books, writing and teaching material in Ibadan.

Adeniran said that the beneficiaries were drawn from schools in 21 local government areas where BESDA subjects were being taught.

He said that the state government and its partners would not rest on theirs oars until quality education was sustained in the state.

“To acquire adequate knowledge for improvement of Basic Education in the state, World Bank/FGN/Universal Basic Education Commission and OYOSUBEB, will not rest on their oars until quality is attained and sustained in the educational system.

“Education remains the only legacy we can bequeath on younger generations for a sustainable development and for them to live a useful life and contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“The learning tools, writing materials are valuable, to help pupils think about course materials, while encouraging them to grasp, organise and integrate prior knowledge with new concepts,”Adeniran added.

He charged all Quality Assurance Officers and benefitting schools to ensure adequate use of the materials in order to improve learning outcomes and strengthen the educational system.

Adeniran said the Board was convinced to provide schools with required teaching materials for improved learning achievement rates.

The BESDA programme aims at improving literacy and strengthen accountability in basic education.

The event was witnessed by representatives of Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Head Teachers, and pupils from the benefitting schools.(NAN)

