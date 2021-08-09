BESDA: Oyo Govt. Enrols Over 100,000 Out-of-School-Children, Identifies 477 Islamic Centers

Oyo State Government says it has enrolled 100,000 out-of-school children and identified 477 Islamic centres for the first phase of its Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, gave this indication while addressing Co-ordinators of the centres on Monday in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said since the inception of the BESDA, the Oyo State Government has successfully enrolled over 100,000 out-of-school children, out of the large number of these children in Nigeria.

Adeniran further said that the State Government has also identified some nomadic centers, as well as centers for hawkers as part of the State Government’s preparedness to kick start the BESDA programme soon in the State.

According to him, the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led government is making concerted efforts to reduce the number of out-of- school children, noting that more children are joining the queue.

“The effort is paying off as it has increased enrollment in schools across the state, because the Government has provided a conducive atmosphere for learning and teaching to encourage children to attend schools.

“Until the State Government’s efforts at enrolling all out-of-school children is totally achieved, the Board under my supervision will not rest on its oars,” Adeniran said.

According to the Executive Chairman, only education offers children the opportunity to confront illiteracy and bring about the desired institutional changes the country desires.

He further said that for any country to develop it must have a well-developed educational system that equips its people and prepares them with adequate knowledge.

Adeniran, however, appealed to the coordinators of the centres to cooperate with the Oyo state government to ensure a literate society.

Speaking on behalf of other Coordinators, an Islamic center coordinator, Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Oluwakemi from Akinyele Local Government Area, thanked the Federal and Oyo State Governments for the kind gesture.

He promised their unalloyed support to the development of education in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by coordinators from 21 identified Local Government Areas (LGAs), out of the 33 LGAs in Oyo State. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...