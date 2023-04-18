Berom Community In Abuja Gets First Traditional Ruler

New monarch displaying his certificate of return

Berom Community Association Abuja, Nigeria (BECA) now has a new traditional leader. He is Engr. Markus Choji Dye. The royal father is to be known as the “Darwei Berom Abuja.”

Engr Dye emerged on Sunday, 16th April, 2023, through a democratic process, based on the provisions of constitution of BECA and guidelines for the election of a paramount potentate for the Berom Community in Abuja and Environs.

55 delegates drawn from the 24 branches of the association elected the new traditional leader, out of which Da Engr Markus Dye polled 53 votes to clinch the exalted position.

Two candidates were in the race but one of them withdrew few days to the election thus, paving the way for Engr Dye but based on the provisions of the law, his emergence had to be ratified by delegates.

Speaking at the event, Plateau State Paramount ruler, the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, commended the Berom Community in Abuja for democratically selecting their traditional leader.

The Gbong Gwom urged the new leader to further unite his people and brace up for the challenges ahead.

He called on the newly elected traditional leader to embrace his people especially those who contested with him.

Earlier while welcoming delegates and guests, President of Berom Community in Abuja, Engr David Dung informed the gathering that the selection of a paramount ruler for the association was the first of its kind in decades of existence of the Berom people in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Engr Dung further disclosed that the process would be climaxed with the introduction of the selected leader to the Ona of Abaji, who heads the FCT Traditional Council, for his blessings and inauguration of the selected Darwei Berom Abuja.

The epoch making event was witnessed by illustrious sons and daughters of Berom in Abuja and environs, including the Commissioner representing Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa at the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr Jonah Madugu, as well as the President, Plateau State Indigenes Development Association, Abuja and Environs, Kyauta Damulak, among others.

The Gbong Gwom Jos was represented at the event by Da Bulus Tadi.