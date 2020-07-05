Benue Vice-Chairman on COVID-19 committee dies

July 5, 2020

The Vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on , Prof. Godwin Achinge, has died of Coronavirus complications.

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) through a text message in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Achinge, also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University (BENSU), Makurdi, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State, where he was taken for treatment.In his response to a text message from NAN correspondent seeking confirmation of the incident, the commissioner replied “yes”. The late professor of medicine died after battling with pandemic.

NAN reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom had on Saturday disclosed that the late don tested positive to COVID-19.

The state daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic showed that the state had total number of 97 cases, out of which 40 were active, 50 discharged, one relocated and six deaths. (NAN)


