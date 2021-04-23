The Speaker, Benue House Of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, on Friday felicitates Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by Uba’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Wuese Orshi, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.Uba urged Benue

people to pray and support Ortom’s government, saying the governor had been a blessing to humanity.“Your Excellency Sir, Your journey on earth has been full of blessings not only to your immediate family but many other families, Benue, Nigeria and the global community.“As our leader, you have shown strong leadership and have stood firm in defence of the good people of Benue,”Uba said.He commended the governor for being prudent in the management of available resources by executing people oriented projects in all parts of the state despite the economic downturn.

The speaker lauded the governor ‘s strict adherence to the rule of law and principle of seperation of power.“The separation of power has given room for every arm of government in the state to perform its statutory responsibilities without interference, ” he said.

The law maker promised that as partners in progress, the legislators would continue to make legislation that guarantees peace, unity and good governance for the good people of Benue. (NAN)

