Benue speaker decries empty SEMA stores

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, has expressed worry over the empty stores at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Benue, especially as IDPs are still in camps across the state.

Dajoh, who was conducted round the facility by the Acting Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr James Iorpuu during his visit on Friday, was shocked to see that no single grain was in the stores.

He said it was indeed sad to see that a government agency meant to respond to the emergency needs of the state currently had empty stores.

The speaker wondered how the welfare of the IDPs scattered across the state in various camps would be single handedly managed by this very young administration.

Dajoh promised that the state assembly would immediately join hands with the state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to provide enough food for the agency to be able to respond to the worsening humanitarian situations of the state.

Dajoh appealed to well meaning Nigerians and donor agencies to also assist the IDPs, pending when the efforts of the state government to return them to their ancestral homes would yield fruits.(NAN)

