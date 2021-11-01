Benue Speaker congratulates Ayu on his emergence as PDP national chairman

The Speaker of Benue House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, has congratulated the newly- National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Iyorchia Ayu, his victory the party’s National Convention Saturday.

Uba, a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Wuese Orshi, Monday Makurdi, said that members of the party made the right decision by voting Ayu as the National Chairman.

According to him, Ayu knows his onions in as one of the founding members of the PDP, who had also served the nation various capacities.

“Dr Ayu has served the nation various capacities including being the Senate President the third Republic, minister of Industry, minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Education and Minister of Environment.

“So he is unarguably fit to hold the affairs of the PDP Nigeria, given his pedigree and administrative savvy.

“The wisdom and sagacity applied by Dr Ayu to navigate the legislature during the military era stands as a testimony to the fact that he has the recondite tact and courage to confront the facing the party and prepare it for the task of giving Nigeria and Nigerians better leadership,” Uba said.

The speaker wished Ayu well his new assignment, calling all and sundry to pitch their tent with the PDP the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

