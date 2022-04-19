Benue South 2023: Ado, Okpokwu stakeholders okay Ogaji to contest Senate

By Edoka Itodo

Renowned entrepreneur and former Chairman of Oju Local Government, Hon. Bright Igodo Ogaji, on Tuesday, visited Ado and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue States, as part of his consultation tour of the nine council areas in Benue South, to formerly seek the blessings of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus to contest for the position of Zone C Senate in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at Igumale, the Ado Local Government headquarters, Hon. Ogaji told the PDP stakeholders that his mandate was youth oriented, stressing that he has the capacity and agility as a youth to serve the people better.

“The story of the Igede people, when it comes to senatorial position in Zone C, is not different from the people of Ado. It is high time for us with a common goal, with a common challenge, so to say, with a common level of deprivation of opportunity to serve in that capacity, to have a common front with which we can make the needed change in our zone,” Ogaji said.

His words: “as an individual, I stand to represent you in the red chamber to bring the needed leadership and stewardship on be half of the good people of Zone C. And I tell you this again, you know leadership is all about the people. Representative is all about service. And when you want to serve the people, it is not possible for you to bring the biggest man in your community to serve you. Is it possible? Will you be able to send him a message? Will you be able to send him on an errand? He would rather lord himself over you. But this is just me as common as I am just like all of us here. You can come to me. I can come to you. You can access me. And we can interface and discuss on issues. What I’ll represent for the good people of Zone C is participatory service”.

In their separate remarks, former Chairman of Ado Council, Hon. Attah Onazi, Elder Ogaba Ogenyi, Ado PDP Chairman, Hon. Steven Aluna, represented by Hon. Edwin Ugah Jude, thanked Hon. Ogaji for familiarizing with Ado and assured him of the support of the people, especially Ado delegates at the forthcoming primaries of the party.

At Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu, the senatorial hopeful reiterated that his message is not a message of division but of peace, love, equity, fairness and justice.

Ogaji said: “My coming here today is not in anyway to preach any separating message. I’ve come to appeal to you. To the glory of God, I’m telling you today that I’m throwing my hat into the ring to contest for the position of the Senate representing the good people of Zone C. Not only the good people of Oju, not only the good people of Obi, not only the good people of Igede; but the good people of this unified family called the Idoma Nation”.

In their addresses, the Okpokwu PDP women leader, Hon. Mrs. Agnes Abah, Elder Moses Anawo, and other speakers, expressed optimism that with Hon. Ogaji’s trackrecords and antecedents as former Chairman of Oju and accomplished business mogul, he would be the candidate to beat at the primaries; while assuring him of the support of Okpokwu delegates.

