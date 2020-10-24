Benue SEMA no longer in custody of palliatives -Official

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA has debunked reports that it still has some palliative items in its custody.

A statement by Dr. Emmanuel Shior Executive Secretary, Benue SEMA said such insinuations were “baseless and mischievous.”

Shior said, “It has become necessary for the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA to respond to the misleading information being peddled on social media regarding the distribution of CACOVID palliatives in the state.

“Some individuals have insinuated that the Benue State Government is hoarding large quantities of the palliatives. This allegation is baseless and mischievous.

According to the Benue SEMA boss, “On receipt of the CACOVID food items, the Executive Governor, Samuel Ortom had directed SEMA to ensure equitable distribution of all the palliatives to the 23 local governments areas of the state, and this directive was carried out to the letter.

“The distribution of palliatives was done by Benue SEMA, Local Government Chairmen, Security Agencies, Civil Society, CAN, JNI, Traditional rulers, Community Leaders and CACOVID Monitoring and Evaluation Team. The central distribution was done at Benue SEMA warehouses in Makurdi for onward distribution to the poorest of the poor at the Local Government Areas and Council Wards levels by the Local Government Council Chairmen together with the Local Committees comprising the aforementioned critical Stakeholders.

“Below is the summary of the items received and distributed to the 23 local government areas:1. Rice 4,929 bags 10kg; 2. Noddles 96,279 cartons;3. Pasta 49,029 cartons; 4. Semo (5kg) 49,029 bags and; 5. Sugar (5kg) 49,029 bags

6. Salt 49,029 sachets.

“We want the public to note that SEMA Warehouses no longer have CACOVID palliatives after the distribution.

“We appreciate the people of the state for their sustained support to the Government.”