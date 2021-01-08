Benue Security Council to review situation in 2 LGAs – Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has said the state Security Council will next week review the security situation in Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase.

The State Security Council on Dec. 29, 2020 banned the use of motorcycles in the troubled areas in the aftermath of the killings and other criminal acts there.

The governor said the council would meet next week to review the situation, especially the ban on the use of motorcycles.

“The government’s attention has been drawn to reports of destruction of impounded motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala and we assure that the Security Council will review the ongoing operation in the affected areas,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the state. (NAN)