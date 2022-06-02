Benue revenue service gives out N2m soft loans to widows

Mrs Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, Executive Chairman, Benue Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), has concluded plans to give N2 million interest-free loans to widows from Turan and Ikyurav-ya in Kwande Local Government area.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by her Media Assistant, Mr Suswam Terhemba and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Markudi.

According to the statement, women from Turan and Ikyurav-ya in Kwande local government area who have lost their breadwinners would benefit from a soft loan revolving scheme initiated and sponsored the tax boss.

Adzape-Orubibi said during the presentation of certificates of registration to the widows association at Mbako village in Turan, that she was empowering them, to have income generating activities that would help improve their lives, kids and the economy.

She added that the project was aimed at lifting many widows in the local government areas of Benue State out of poverty by providing financial inclusion and giving credit access to them.

NAN reports that the registered associations are, “Turan Widows Development Association” and “Ikyurav-ya Widows Development Association.”

She said with the registration of the associations, the groups could now open and operate bank accounts through which money for the soft loans would also be channeled for onward disbursement to the beneficiaries.

She explained that each of the two associations would receive N1m for onward disbursement to their members, to boost their small businesses and help sustain them.

Adzape-Orubibi futher said that the scheme was non-partisan, as beneficiaries cut across all party lines, adding that the scheme would soon cover the whole Kwande Local Government and beyond.

Responding on behalf of the groups, Mrs Nguseer Atule, the President, Turan Widows Development Association, thanked Adzape-Orubibi for the gesture.

Mrs Atule further disclosed that following the previous empowerment schemes by the tax boss, members of the associations no longer stayed idle.

She assured the Chairman that members would not abuse the scheme but rather make judicious use of it and improve their business activities.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

