Residents in Makurdi have lamented high cost of food items in the market, especially as Muslim faithful prepare to wind up the Ramadan fast.

A resident, Mrs Doofan Gbor, who is a business woman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, that she was surprised at the cost of food items in the market.

According to her, when I got to the market, a kilo of meat which was N1,500 has gone up to N2,000, while a custard rubber of Irish potatoes selling for N1,500 is now N2,200.

She said that tomato of custard rubber, which was sold at N600 was now N2, 000 and a custard rubber of pepper sold for N300 was now N1, 500.

Gbor said that times were hard, especially for them who were state civil servants as the new minimum wage had not yet been implemented in Benue.

“With the way food items are going high every day in the market, I just hope our Muslim brothers are able to celebrate Sallah without putting a hole in their pockets,” Gbor said.

A civil servant, Mr Edward Mendie, also lamented the late payment of salary to state workers as the cost of living was going high every day.

He pleaded with the government to lessen the plight of the masses as Muslim faithful celebrate Sallah in order to prepare for the celebration with their families.

According to Mendie, food items in the market go up every day and this has been a challenge.

“Food items like garri, beans, ice fish, vegetables are now very expensive, one Titus ice fish goes for N500 and N1,000 while a custard rubber of garri goes for N1600,” he said.

He said a kilo of goat meat now goes for N2,200 instead of N1,500 while a kilo of beef now N2,000.

A shop owner, Mrs Dorathy Ihembe said she had not been able to stock up her shop with all necessary items because people would not want to buy anything if she increased cost of things in her shop.

Dorathy lamented that she could not get plastic coke in the market as it was scarce and the medium plastic coke was now sold for N1, 800 against the initial N1, 300.

She said the high cost of beans made her not to sell it in her shop again as the custard rubber was now N2, 600 as against N1500. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

