‎Benue residents hail NASS for unified election day bill passage

‎Benue residents have hailed members of the National Assembly for the passage of the bill on unified election day.



‎By Nicholas Dechi



‎The residents made their feelings known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.



‎Mr Philip Kwaghbo, a teacher, said that the monumental step was expected to streamline the electoral process, enhance voter participation, and reduce the burden on the electoral body.



‎“With the passage of this bill, the nation stands on the threshold of a new era in democratic governance.



‎“The decision to unify the election day for the presidency, governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, State Assemblies, and local government elections has been met with widespread acclaim.



‎“This is not just a victory for lawmakers; it is a victory for all Nigerians. By holding elections on the same day, we are making it easier for citizens to engage in the democratic process,” Kwaghbo said.



‎Meanwhile, Mrs Juliana Ngu-uma, a political analyst, said that voter turnout had historically been a challenge in Nigeria, with many citizens feeling overwhelmed by the staggered election schedule.



‎Ngu-uma said that by consolidating elections, it could significantly boost voter participation, stating that citizens would no longer have to worry about multiple election dates; they could plan to vote in one day.



‎Mr Wilfred Orhungur, a teacher, told NAN that he had always wanted to vote, but the multiple dates confused him, stressing that with the new development he felt more motivated to participate.



‎“One day, one vote; it makes sense. This change will save time and resources, not just for voters but for the government as well.



‎“By streamlining the electoral process, the National Assembly aims to promote transparency and accountability.



‎“This is crucial in a country where electoral integrity has often been questioned. This bill is a step toward restoring faith in our democratic institutions,” Orhungur said.



‎Mr Vincent Atim, a businessman, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to sign it without delay.



‎Atim stated that signing it into law should be a priority of the president because it would show commitment to the electoral reform. (NAN)



