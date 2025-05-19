‎Benue residents hail NASS for unified election day bill passage

Benue residents have hailed members of the National Assembly for the passage of the bill on unified election day.
By Nicholas Dechi
The residents made their feelings known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.
Mr Philip Kwaghbo, a teacher, said that the monumental step was expected to streamline the electoral process, enhance voter participation, and reduce the burden on the electoral body.
“With the passage of this bill, the nation stands on the threshold of a new era in democratic governance.
“The decision to unify the election day for the presidency, governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, State Assemblies, and local government elections has been met with widespread acclaim.
“This is not just a victory for lawmakers; it is a victory for all Nigerians. By holding elections on the same day, we are making it easier for citizens to engage in the democratic process,” Kwaghbo said.
Meanwhile, Mrs Juliana Ngu-uma, a political analyst, said that voter turnout had historically been a challenge in Nigeria, with many citizens feeling overwhelmed by the staggered election schedule.
Ngu-uma said that by consolidating elections, it could significantly boost voter participation, stating that citizens would no longer have to worry about multiple election dates; they could plan to vote in one day.
Mr Wilfred Orhungur, a teacher, told NAN that he had always wanted to vote, but the multiple dates confused him, stressing that with the new development he felt more motivated to participate.
“One day, one vote; it makes sense. This change will save time and resources, not just for voters but for the government as well.
“By streamlining the electoral process, the National Assembly aims to promote transparency and accountability.
“This is crucial in a country where electoral integrity has often been questioned. This bill is a step toward restoring faith in our democratic institutions,” Orhungur said.
Mr Vincent Atim, a businessman, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to sign it without delay.
Atim stated that signing it into law should be a priority of the president because it would show commitment to the electoral reform. (NAN)