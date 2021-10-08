Benue records 181 road crashes in 9 months – FRSC

The Benue Command of the Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 181 road crashes were recorded in the state between January and September 2021.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Mohammad Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi that 41 people died from the crashes.

Yakubu explained that a total of 387 persons were also injured in crashes during the period.

He said the prevailing cause of road crashes in the State was speed violation (over speeding) and urged motorists to install Speed Limiting Device (SLD).

NAN recall that the Sector Commander, during the flag off of the 2021 Ember Month in Benue, said road raffic crashes ranked as the 8th most leading cause of death in the world, according to WHO statistics.

Yakubu further said that speeding accounts for the highest cause of crashes and death, adding that speed was the number one cause of crashes in the State.

He said out of the 337 road crashes recorded in 2020, a total of 331 were caused by over speeding in Benue.

“Today’s event marks the beginning of mass rallies targeted specifically at drivers and the general motoring public in Benue state on the proper use of the road so as to curtail the menace of Road Treaffic Crashes (RTCs) in the State.

“One of the FRSC Corporate Strategic goal for year 2021 is to reduce RTCs by 15% and fatality by 20% which can only be realize through the collective efforts of all.” (NAN)

