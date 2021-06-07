The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the attack on Odugbeho community in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a state issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene in Makurdi.

“Agatu attack is confirmed and the commissioner of police has deployed more police officers to manage the incident and forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The number of the victims has yet to be ascertained as officers are still engaged in stabilizing the area,” she said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

