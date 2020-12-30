Benue PDP Chairman tasks Councillors on quality legislation

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, Mr John Ngbede, has urged Councillors to prioritise issues bordering on the wellbeing rural dwellers in the state. Ngbede gave the advice on Wednesday in Makurdi when the Councillors’ Forum of Nigeria, Benue State Chapter, led by its Chairman, Mr Terungwa Kusugh, paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that quality legislation with direct bearing on the rural dwellers would go a long way to move the third tier of government forward. Ngbede further charged the Councillors to live up to their responsibility in order to entrench development at the local government level. “The Gov. Samuel Ortom-led administration is poised towards giving elected officials free hands to run their affairs.

“However, it will not hesitate to mete out sanctions to those who will attempt to take their responsibility for granted. “You should at all times engage the executive arm constructively and also avoid unnecessary confrontations,” he said. Earlier, Kusugh said that the visit was to thank the party for availing them the platform to contest for the elections which they eventually won.

He said that the forum was not meant to antagonise, but to enhance a harmonious relationship with local government council chairmen in order to bring the desired development to the people at the grassroots. Kusugh pledged the commitment of the forum to the party. (NAN