Benue loses traditional ruler

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Tiv Traditional Council (TTC) on Friday announced the death and funerals of the traditional ruler of Sankera in Benue, Abu King Shuluwa.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary, Tiv Area Traditional Council, Mr Shinyi Tyozua, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that the traditional ruler, who was s a first class chief, covered Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the state.

According to the statement, the Tor Sankera, King Shuluwa died on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.

He was born in 1946 and died at the age of 79.

Before his death, Abu King Shuluwa was the Tor Sankera and Chairman, Sankera Intermediate Area Traditional Council and member of the Tiv Area Traditional Council and Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“The body of the late Tor will be buried on the Feb. 10 at Katsina-Ala. Details of the burial programme will be released in due course.

“By this announcement, all members of Tiv Area Traditional Council and Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers are invited to attend the burial and pay their last respect to the revered traditional ruler.” the statement stated.

NAN reports that before his appointment as a first class chief, (Tor Sankera) late King Shuluwa was appointed commissioner in Benue State on three occasions and held several other appointments.

NAN also reports that the late ruler had contested the governorship position of the state on four occasions but was not successful in the outings.(NAN)

