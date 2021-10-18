Benue Journalists challenge IGP, Security Agencies to locate ‘missing’ Vanguard Reporte

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) has urged the Inspector- General of Police IGP and other security agencies to take proactive measures and locate its missing member, Mr. Tordue Salem, a Senior Reporter working with the Vangaurd Newspaper.

President of CBJ, Dr. Anule Emmanuel in a statement Monday said Salem, who covers the House of Representatives has not been seen and reached since Wednesday, October 13.

Anule expressed worries that the case of Salem, sadly further raises concern on the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital, Abuja and throws up a bigger challenge for security agencies to step up in their responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

The CBJ President noted that like every other citizen, journalists in Abuja and indeed the country at large require full protection as they go about their lawful duties of informing members of the public without fear of molestation, intimidation, and harassment.

“Members of CBJ are shocked by the mysterious disappearance of our member, an adult and therefore challenge the police and other security agencies to rise up to the occasion of locating Salem,” the statement said.

The CBJ President further urged fellow journalists and family members of Salem to be prayerful, and remain calm while the search effort is on to establish his whereabouts.

