Benue Guber: Labour Party, APP endorse Uba

By Chimezie Godfrey

Two days to the governorship election, the Benue State wing of Labour Party and the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba.

In separate ceremonies today at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, the State Chairman of Labour Party, Engr Ibrahim Idoko Otene said the decision of the party to support Uba to win the governorship election was sequel to the collaboration the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi received from the PDP in the state.

Engr Otene, who was accompanied by members of the State Working Committee of the Labour Party, stated that their action was a directive from the National Secretariat of the party. According to him, the support Governor Samuel Ortom gave to their presidential candidate had to be reciprocated.

He said the Governor stood for equity, fairness and justice, and even risked his senatorial ambition for the Obi presidential bid.

The Benue State Labour Chairman, also commended Engr Titus Uba for his humility and synergy with other key players, expressing optimism that the PDP guber candidate would serve the state diligently.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, Engr Terlumun Kenneth Kwadzah, endorsed Titus Uba of PDP to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Engr Kwadzah who was accompanied by some officials of APP and members of his campaign team said his decision to endorse Uba was on account of the fact that Governor Ortom has stood firmly in defense of the people and it is only right that those who understand the weight of the security challenge in the state should support Uba to continue from where Governor Ortom will stop.

Responding, Governor Ortom thanked the two political parties for voluntarily deciding to endorse Titus Uba to win the governorship election.

He assured them that Uba, being an experienced lawmaker and administrator would not disappoint the Benue people.

Also speaking, the PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Uba appreciated the two political parties for the huge endorsements, pledging that if elected, his administration will give priority to the issues of security and the economy.