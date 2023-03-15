Benue Guber: 9 political parties endorse Titus Uba

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ahead of Saturday, March 18th, 2023 Governorship elections, the electoral fortunes of the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Engr Titus Uba received a boost as nine political parties endorsed him.

They pledged to work for his victory at the Saturday polls.

The latest endorsement from the nine registered parties is coming barely two days after a Coalition of 94 “Obidients” groups that had worked for the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi also endorsed the PDP guber candidate, Engr. Uba.

The nine political parties which stated their this Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 during a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom and Engr Uba at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi include the National Rescue Movement party, NRM, Action Alliance, AC and African Action Congress, AAC.

Others are the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Boot Party, BP as well as the Action Peoples Party, APP.

Leader of the political parties, Mr. Paul Aondofa Tor stated that their decision to support Engr. Uba was based on their conviction that he was the only candidate that would sustain the good works of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Mr Tor, who is the State Chairman of National Rescue Movement, NRM pointed out that the 9 political parties were determined to ensure that Engr Uba who would not “trade the state in the hands of people who will render us homeless tomorrow” wins the election.

Governor Samuel Ortom who is leader of PDP in the State, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the political parties for their initiative to adopt and work for the victory of the PDP Governorship candidate, noting that their decision was an indication that they have placed Benue State first.

The Governor also lauded them for “not chickening out and not accepting crumbs and selfish interest that would further create poverty and problems for the people of Benue State.”

Governor Ortom commended the political parties that endorsed Engr Uba and thanked them for taking the right decision and promised that they would not be disappointed.

According to the Governor, Engr Titus Uba who had been the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly for two terms has the capacity and the required experience to move the state to another phase of development and also consolidate on the legacies of his administration.

Engr Uba who was also present at the ceremony assured the parties that when voted into office, he will not disappoint the state.

The PDP guber candidate, Engr Uba and his deputy, Sir John Ngbede, Acting State Chairman of PDP, Hon Isaac Mffo and Special Adviser to the Governor on Politics and Inter Party Relations, Dr Bem Dzoho were among those that attended the interface.