Benue Govt reacts to Newsdiaryonline story, says Ortom has no hand in selection of new Ochi’Idoma

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Benue State Government has denied allegations that Governor Samuel Ortom interferred in the selection of the Och’Idoma-elect, His Royal Majesty, Dr. John Elaigwu Odogbo.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue state Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Ikyur declared that Governor Ortom has no hand in the selection of any traditional ruler or Chiefs, either in Idoma Traditional Area or Tiv Traditional Area.

He noted that the selection of the new Och’Idoma was based on the legal procedure as enshrined in the legal instruments of the Chieftaincy laws of Benue State, adding that due process was followed.

The denial came after Newsdiaryonline, published a report that a group has rejected the alleged “imposition” of new Ochi’Idoma by Governor Ortom.

Benue State Government’s denial of the allegation reads: “We have read a news report credited to Ochetoha K’Idoma National Forum and signed by one Retired AVM Toni Adokwu wherein he levelled spurious and unfounded allegations against Governor Samuel Ortom for interferring in the selection of the Och’Idoma-elect, His Royal Majesty, Dr. John Elaigwu Odogbo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Samuel Ortom has no hand in the selection of any traditional ruler or Chiefs, either in Idoma Traditional Area or Tiv Traditional Area. And at no time did the Governor invite any traditional ruler of Idoma extraction or wheresoever to Government House for the purposes connected to or related to the selection of the new traditional ruler for the Idoma nation.

“The selection of the new Och’Idoma was based on the legal procedure as enshrined in the legal instruments of the Chieftaincy laws of Benue State.

“Contrary to their false claims, due process was followed in the selection exercise as provided by the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law 2016.

“A highlight of the provisions states that: The Och’Idoma shall be chosen rotationally by a Selection Committee from amongst the Components of: Agatu & Apa; Otukpo and Ohimini; Ado Enone (Ado, Ogbadibo and Okpokwu); Igede (Oju and Obi). And from the history as narrated by members of the Selection, it was the turn of Agatu and Apa to produce the next Och’Idoma,” Ikyur stated.

He pointed out that the Selection Committee consist of: Four First Class Chiefs, nine Second Class Chiefs and eighteen Third Class Chiefs in Idoma Area Traditional Council.

“In all, there are Four First Class Chiefs, nine Second Class Chiefs and eighteen Third Class Chiefs in Idoma Area Traditional Council. This brings a total number of the Selection Committee in Idoma Area Traditional Council to 32.

“According to the report by the selection committee, out of this number, twenty eight members of the total number were present at the selection exercise. The Quorum for the selection is two – third of the membership of the committee.

“The committee reported that five persons presented themselves for the selection exercise. Four were nominated. In the course of dialogue for a consensus candidate, one person stepped down. Three persons went into the election/selection. After the voting process was concluded, a candidate polled 1 vote, another polled 8 votes and the winner polled 19 votes.

“This shows that the selection process was very transparent, fair and free. At least 9 voters did not vote for the winner and none of them can prove that he is victimised. The allegations by the Ochetoha K’Idoma against Governor Samuel Ortom is therefore baseless, unfounded and unnecessary.

“The authors of the press statement therefore acted in error to have dragged the name of the Governor into what is entirely a legal process based on the Benue State Chieftaincy Laws of 2016,” he said.

Ikyur added that the tone of the press statement as signed by AVM Toni Adokwu, a retired Military General who should know the implications of inciting public peace after such a transparent process has been concluded was not only set in derogatory language against Governor Ortom but deliberately crafted to cast aspersions on his government.

“The statement is also intended to cause strife, destroy and pitch the Tiv against their Idoma brothers. This should not be tolerated.

“It also beats our imagination for AVM Adokwu and his co-travellers how they tried to belittle the Benue State House of Assembly that included the full compliment of all Idoma representatives in the Assembly.

“The State Legislature followed due process, including public hearing that produced the Benue State Chieftaincy Law 2006 which introduced the unified new first-class, second-class and third-class chiefs in the state.

“Let it be known to AVM Adokwu and his sponsors that the Benue State Chieftaincy Law is not the creation of Governor Ortom or designed to humiliate and subjugate Idoma people.

“All the traditional rulers and elites in Idoma land, including members of the state assembly who are representatives of the people are aware of the provisions of the amended chieftaincy law which Is the ground norm for the process of the selection of the Och’ Idoma.

“It is this same law that was used in the selection of other chiefs in Idoma land and is still being used to select chiefs to fill some vacant stools in Idoma land.

“For Emphasis, let it be stated here clearly that, no traditional ruler outside of Idoma land participated in the selection process of the new Och’Idoma. So, this campaign of calumny and prejudicial name calling of Governor Ortom is vexatious, callous and therefore completely uncalled for, and should be discountenanced by all well meaning people of Idoma extraction and indeed Benue State,” Ikyur stressed.

