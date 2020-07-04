Benue governor’s wife, son test positive for COVID-19

Share the news













Mrs Eunice Ortom, wife of Benue Governor and son have tested positive for COVID-19.

She, in a statement on Friday confirmed that her son and some of her staff also tested positive.

“A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at the Government House, Makurdi which returned positive. I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the NCDC protocol and would immediately begin the management and treatment as advised by medical experts,” she added.

While stressing that CIVID-19 is not a death sentence, Mrs Ortom advised that everyone should be responsible by keeping others safe.

