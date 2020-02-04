Benue governor constitutes State University Governing Council

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has constituted the Governing Council of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that the council had a tenure of four years.

According to him, Prof. Zacharys Gundu, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, retained his seat.

Other members of the council included Sebastian Hon, Mrs Sarah Amahson, Prof. Johnson Onah, Dr Cletus Tyokaa, Dr David Idoko and Mr Williams Gbaden.

According to the Commissioner, the appointment takes effect in April 2020, when the tenure of the current council expires. (NAN)