Benue governor congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS Chairman

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his emergence as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula on Monday and in Makurdi.

Alia described Tinubu as a “strong-willed servant leader who lives a life of service, impacting many in his several decades of active politicking and public service”.

He said that the choice of Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman was perfect and timely, adding that the experience of the Nigerian President in leadership would have direct bearing on the challenges of unity and progress in the West African sub-region.

Alia urged Nigerians to pray for the President so that God would give him strength and wisdom to render effective leadership services to the people he had been chosen to lead.(NAN)

