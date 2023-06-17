Benue Gov. pledges to support sports development

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, has pledged his administration’s support for sports development in the state.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Samuel Ode, said this on Friday in Makurdi, at the grand finale of the 2023 edition of the Benue State Football League, sponsored by Ratels Sports Development Foundation, Abuja, (RSDF).

He said his administration would give priority to sports development in order to unite and empower the youths, noting that the Benue Governor’s Cup will be resuscitated this year.

“There is no doubt that there is nothing that unites Nigeria more than sports, especially football,” pledging that as a government will do everything possible to promote sports in the State,” Rev. Fr. Alia said.

He commended the sponsor of the tournament, Mr Paul Edeh, proprietor of Naija Ratels Football Club, Abuja, for being a worthy Benue sports ambassador.

Earlier, Edeh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his foundation, RSDF, has been sponsoring the league as a way of giving back to the society.

Edeh, who is running for the Chairmanship of the Benue State Football Association (FA) in Saturday’s election, stressed the need for more grassroots football development.

“For me, this is a thing of joy because it is grassroots football and I am amazed at the level of skills displayed by the players.

“Ratel Foundation is also ready to offer Benue Referees the scholarship to go for NIS training,” he said.

The philanthropist and leading supporter of female football in Nigeria, pledged to transform sports administration in Benue, if elected chairman.

NAN reports that Zeal Minds FC beat Shinning Stars FC 2-0 in Makurdi to win the Benue State Football League. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

