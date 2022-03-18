Benue gov, JAMB registrar join others in Nsukka to find solutions to youth crises

By Hilary Akalugwu

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation said they would collaborate to find solutions to myriads of youth challenges especially restiveness.

Prof. Florence Orabueze, former director of Institute of African Studies UNN, and daughter of the late Grace Uzoma Okonkwo, announced this at a news briefing in Nsukka.

Orabueze said the inquest would be done during the Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation’s 3rd International Conference on March 22, and March 23, at Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State.

According to the convener, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) are among the dignitaries expected to attend the International Conference.

The don said that the conference was being organised in collaboration with Department of English and Literary Studies, UNN.

The theme of the conference is “Youth Crises in Twenty-First Century Africa: An Interdisciplinary Discourse”.

Orabueze, one of the children of late Grace Okonkwo, said that she instituted the foundation to honour her mother who died in 1983, describing her as a philanthropist and lover of education.

“The conference will enable people from various disciplines to brainstorm and proffer solutions to problems facing youths, including dwindling societal good values and security

challenges in the country.

“The 3rd international conference of the foundation will focus on finding solutions to many problems facing the youths.

“Some participants who cannot make it physically will join the conference virtually.

“Gov. Samuel Orton of Benue will be the Special Guest of Honour while Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor, UNN, is the chief host,” she said.

According to her, Prof. Oloyede, the keynote speaker, will speak on the theme of the conference.

Orabueze also disclosed that Justice C.V.C, Ezeugwu of Enugu State High Court, Mrs Nneka Ajie, Zonal coordinator NAPTIP, Enugu command, and Dr Augusta Ashiru would be among lead paper presenters.

“Prof. Emeka Nwabueze, former director, Institute of African Studies, UNN would be the chairman of the occasion.

“Igwe George Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Ihe Community in Nsukka Local Government Area would be Royal Father of the day,” she said. (NAN)

