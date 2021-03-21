Mr Yakubu Mohammed, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Benue Command, has warned FRSC personnel in the state against receiving bribes from motorists.

The warning, contained in a statement signed by him and issued to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, said that a machinery was put in place to check such erring personnel for punitive measures.

It also charged road users to be conscious of all safety rules and regulations to avoid traffic breaches such as overloading, reckless driving and speeding.

The statement also reiterated the Commissions commitment to public education, rescue of road traffic victims and strict enforcement of traffic rules.

It also admonished drivers and vehicle owners not to patronise touts in securing drivers licence and vehicle number plates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Commander, who assumed office on March 18, replaced Mr Aliyu Baba, who is undergoing a course at the War College, Abuja.

The commander also assured members of the public of the readiness of the command to respond promptly to all cases of road crashes in order to save lives.(NAN)

