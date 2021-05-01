(UPDATED) The Association of Igede Media Professionals has raised alarm over the arrest of its President, Mr Sunday Egena Odeh on Friday evening.

A statement by Egah Egiri said the securitymen who picked him up said they were acting at the behest of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The statement by the group reads: “This evening, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Karu, armed men policemen and DSS operatives who said they were acting at the behest of the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom picked up the President of the Association of Igede Media Professionals, Mr Sunday Egena Odeh. They told Mr Odeh that the Governor wanted to see him in connection with his press statements.

“The Igede Media Professionals Association of which Mr Odeh is President, has been critical of the way Dr Ortom has handled security issues in Benue State, especially between the Bonta Tiv ( where 12 soldiers were killed in cold blood) in Konshisha Local Government and Ukpute (the Igede) in Oju Local Government.

“Dr Ortom had reportedly threatened to deal with Mr Sunday Odeh over the association’s criticism….

“Mr Odeh shared this information with not a few confidants.

“He was arrested this evening with his cousin, Johnson Ubeh who was later released when Sunday Egena Odeh showed up.

“The fellows that arrested him said they were police and DSS personnel. They said they were taking him to Governor Ortom in Makurdi.

“We are worried that harm may befall Sunday Egena Odeh given the fury of the Governor ….

“As stated earlier, his arrest is not unconnected with the group’s views on the sloppy handling of the crisis between Bonta in Konshisha and Ukpute in Oju Local Governments area of Benue which snowballed into the killing of twelve soldiers.

“Please do all that is necessary to forestall any harm coming to Mr Sunday Egena Odeh.

The group said it was not aware of any court order for their president’s arrest given the on going strike action by judiciary workers.

“Mr Sunday Egena Odeh works with the Peoples Daily, a newspaper, ” the statement said.

Reports Friday evening said one of Ortom’s aides denied knowledge of the arrest as he sought more time to verify the development.

Meanwhile, the NUJ FCT Abuja Council has intervened and confirmed that it was the police that forcefully arrested Ode.

Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche,Chairman of Council

NUJ, FCT has however raised hope that Ode may soon be released.

He said, “We have ascertained that the Police from Makurdi were behind the forceful arrest of Mr. Sunday Ode based on a petition by the State Government and following his alleged refusal to honour their invitation.



“However, assurances have been given of his safety and imminent release this afternoon.

“We urge all of our members to remain calm and steadfast in the interest of our country.”

