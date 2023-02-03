Benue conflict management council commiserates with Police over murder of DPO

By Nicholas Dechi

The Conflict Management and Mitigation Regional Council in Benue has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force over the murder of SP Mamud Abubakar, the DPO of Gwer West Local Government Area.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by the council’s Co-Chairmen, Mrs Rachel Ityonzughul and Alhaji Ahmed Baba, on Friday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Abubakar was killed by bandits on Tuesday on Naka-Makurdi road when he responded to a distress call.

They sympathized with the families of the DPO and others who lost their loved ones due to various conflicts in the state.

The officials said that the council was committed to peace building in the state and decried recourse to violence in situations where issues could be resolved amicably through dialogue.

They appealed to the people of Benue to remain calm, avoid violence and allow law enforcement agencies to handle any breach of the peace in any part of the state. (NAN)