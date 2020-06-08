Benue civil servants excited over resumption of work after lockdown

Share the news













Benue civil servants say have expressed delight to resume work after staying at home for two months on account of the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

A cross section of the workers told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday at the State Secretariat they were tired of staying at home.

Mr. Monday Agbo, a staff with the Ministry of Trade and Investment said he had been worn out with boredom.

“I was already tired of staying at home doing nothing since I am not a farmer,”he said.

He admitted that the workload on his table had piled up, he would work through it bit by bit.

He also said the use of face mask had been made compulsory as any staff found wanting would be made to pay a fine for not adhering to the NCDC safety directives.

” Presently, I have three different sets of face mask that I can wash and rinse and there are hand washing buckets placed at strategic points for staff to wash their hands, ” he said.

Mrs. Rachael Ihomun, a staff of the Ministry of Education, said she was happy the government called them back to work.

She said the lockdown had already taken a negative impact on the economy.

According to her, the directive to go back to work by the state government has helped a lot of staff as some are staying at home with nothing to do.

Ihomun said she was complying with the safety guidelines by wearing her face mask, washing her hands and maintaining physical distancing.

Also speaking, the Information officer of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Dennis Ayom, said the government was strict on safety guidelines.

“Before any staff can enter the Secretariat, they will wear facemask, wash their hands. Facilities are being placed at strategic locations of the Secretariat,” he said.

He said there were strict directives at the State Secretariat gate not to allow anybody without a face mask into the complex.

He said he was impressed with the turnout of staff to work as many of them were seen at their point of duty trying to clear the workload on their tables. (NAN)

