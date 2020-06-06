Benue beauty Queen, Ene Daniels launches ‘ campaign against rape

Share the news













By Yemi Itodo

A ‘Free Image Entertainment’ model, Miss Esther Ene Daniels, on Friday, launched an aggressive social media campaigns against rape in the Nigeria’s society.

Queen Daniels, who currently wears the crown of Miss Idoma Ambassador in Benue State, took to her various pages on social media with the campaign titled, ‘Give Her Pen, not Penis’, apparently saying the girl child deserves best education, not to be sexually molested.

Recently, there have been reported cases of rape across Nigeria, ranging from the cases of the UniBen student, Uwa Omozuwa and one Tina Ezekwe, to other cases in Makurdi and most recently, Ene in Otada, Otukpo, amongst others.

Queen Daniels felt that the male dominated and porous society was not been fair to the girl child, whom she said has constantly been the victim of rape.

“World over, the girl child has been centrifugally positioned in the society as the inglorious recipient of this heinous social vice.

“Every now and then, a story is told of how a helpless and hapless girl, lady or woman is sexually molested, with many cases resulting to death”, she said.

The Idoma born beauty Queen expressed great disappointment in the Nigeria’s Justice system, which she said has been the reason why many rape victims could not speak up or approach the court.

She said, “In our today’s Nigeria, it is practically impossible to prove a rape case in court. Thus, it gives a greater chance for a donkey to pass through the eye of a needle than a rape victim successfully prosecuting a suspect in Court.

“Bad as this may sound, it has been the Nigeria’s story. This has accounted for the low rate of reported rape cases in the Nigeria’s court, despite the increasing rate of rape actions in the society.

“Often times than not, the victims had had to live with the agony, trauma and personal shame, with a perpetual fear of not narrating her story. Many atimes a story is told but not believed or badly judged by the public”.

Miss Daniels, while calling on parents/guardians to give listening ears to their children/wards and believe their stories; also called on the government to strengthen its system, in order to make rape victims pay for their ungodly acts.

“What the girl child deserves is a pen and not a penis. The society needs to reassure the girl child that she is still secured, in a male dominated and porous environment.

“Parents and Guardians, on their parts, owe the girl child the duty of a confidant by giving her the listening ears and not acting the role of a prosecutor and a judge same time.

“The National Orientation Agency and the Civil Society Organizations must live up to the occasion of reorientating the society, with the view to disinfecting the corrupt mindset of the male folk who enjoys inflicting pains on their fellow humans.

“Also, the Nigeria’s National Assembly must come up with a legislative piece to define stiffer penalties to those found guilty of rape. The Judicial system must also wake up, wash it’s face and buckle up to the onerous task of dispensing justices to the rape victims”, Daniels, who is also a screen goddess, added.

To get the country back on the path of righteousness, Miss Daniels urged Nigerians to go to God in prayers, “to seek God’s mercy for the many atrocities committed on this land”.

