Monday, December 4, 2023
Benue assembly suspends 4 members for alleged sabotage

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Benue House of Assembly has suspended four members for three months for allegedly sabotaging the its proceedings.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, announced the suspension, following a unanimous decision of the house during its plenary session on Monday.

The suspended lawmakers include Mr Douglas Akya (Makurdi South/PDP), Mr Anthony Agom (Okpokwu/PDP), Mr Cephas Dyako (Konshisha/LP) and Solomon Gyila (Gwer-West/APC).

Moving the motion for the suspension, the Majority Leader, Mr Terser Sater, said the suspended members were discovered “to be constituting themselves as clogs in the wheel of progress” of the house.

“We are here for profitable business that would move Benue to the path of greatness but these people keep sabotaging us so they have to be uprooted.

“This suspension will serve as a deterrent to anyone who wants to stand in the way of progress of Benue,” Sater said.

Mr Peter Ipusu (Katsina-Ala/APC) seconded the motion, describing it as apt.

The house, therefore, unanimously agreed that the four members be suspended “for the progress of the house and Benue”.

By Onyeje Abutu-John (NAN)

