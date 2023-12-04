Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBenue assembly screens, confirms 21 local government caretaker committee chairmen
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProject

Benue assembly screens, confirms 21 local government caretaker committee chairmen

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
7

Benue House of Assembly screened and confirmed 21 local government caretaker committee chairmen in Makurdi on Monday out of the 23 nominees submitted to it by Gov. Hyacinth Alia.

Speaker of the house, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh (APC-Gboko West) earlier read a correspondence from Alia requesting the house to screen and confirm 23 persons as caretaker committee chairmen.

After reading the letter, Dajoh appealed to the house to grant Gov. Alia’s request, saying that those selected for the job were tested and found capable of piloting affairs of local government councils.

Moving the motion for the confirmation of the council caretaker chairmen earlier, Majority Leader of the house, Mr Terser Sater (APC-Ushongo) announced that two of the candidates would not be confirmed.

Sater explained that stakeholders from Ado and Agatu local government areas had asked the house to step down the confirmation of their chairmen.

Seconding the motion for the confirmation of the 21 council caretaker chairmen, Mr Peter Ipusu (APC-Katsina-Ala) said the persons selected were experienced and would contribute to the development of Benue.  

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel (NAN)

Previous article
Benue assembly suspends 4 members for alleged sabotage
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.