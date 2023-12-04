Benue assembly screens, confirms 21 local government caretaker committee chairmen

Benue House of Assembly screened and confirmed 21 local government caretaker committee chairmen in Makurdi on Monday out of the 23 nominees submitted to it by Gov. Hyacinth Alia.

Speaker of the house, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh (APC-Gboko West) earlier read a correspondence from Alia requesting the house to screen and confirm 23 persons as caretaker committee chairmen.

After reading the letter, Dajoh appealed to the house to grant Gov. Alia’s request, saying that those selected for the job were tested and found capable of piloting affairs of local government councils.

Moving the motion for the confirmation of the council caretaker chairmen earlier, Majority Leader of the house, Mr Terser Sater (APC-Ushongo) announced that two of the candidates would not be confirmed.

Sater explained that stakeholders from Ado and Agatu local government areas had asked the house to step down the confirmation of their chairmen.

Seconding the motion for the confirmation of the 21 council caretaker chairmen, Mr Peter Ipusu (APC-Katsina-Ala) said the persons selected were experienced and would contribute to the development of Benue.

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

