Benue Assembly passes Vote of Confidence on Alia

The Benue House of Assembly on Friday, passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Hyacinth Alia for being a workers’ friendly governor.



This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Simon Gabo (Mata/PDP) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Gabo said that Alia had been faithful in the payment of workers salaries as it was always paid on the 25th of every month since his assumption of office on May 29.



He said the governor had also been faithful in the payment of pensions and gratuities of retired workers since he assumed office.



“Father Alia has been faithful in the payment of salaries and pensions to the extent that he has been nicknamed Mr 25th.



“The governor has also constructed many Makurdi metropolitan roads, he is presently renovating our house of assembly complex and has distributed official vehicles to the state legislators for the smooth running of their legislative activities,” Gabo stated.



He appealed to his colleagues to support the motion to pass a vote of confidence on the governor.



Seconding the motion, Mr Peter Ipusu (Katsina-Ala West/APC) said the motion was in order, saying that Alia was the first Benue governor who had been utilising the state resources to execute projects without resorting to borrowing.



In a unanimous decision, the house passed the vote of confidence on the governor to spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.



Ruling, the Speaker, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh said the governor deserved a vote of confidence considering the gains accruing to the people since his assumption of office.(NAN

