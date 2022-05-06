Benue Assembly approves Ortom’s N41.39bn loan request

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Benue House of Assembly on Friday approved request of Gov. Samuel Ortom’s loan of N41.39 billion for payment of salary, pension and other emolument arrears.

The approval followed a letter of request from the governor to the Assembly which was read by the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, during plenary.

Ortom had, earlier in a letter, informed the Assembly of the state resolve to access the Federal Government/Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) concessionary from United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc by way of a term loan facility offer.

He informed the House that the state would secure UBA term loan facility of N17.090 billion anf Fidelity Bank term loan facility of N24.295 billion, if the request was granted.

After reading the letter, the speaker, urged the lawmakers to agree to the request, stressing that it would put smiles on the faces of Benue workers as well as pensioners.

Uba said that the CBN concessionary bailout fund was not given to Benue, adding that Benue had to access it through a term loan facility.

The House granted the governor’s request in a unanimous resolution. (NAN)

