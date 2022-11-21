Benue APGA guber candidate promises to deploy ICT to tackle insecurity

By Philip Dzeremo

Joseph Waya, Benue governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has promised to deploy Information Communication Technology (ICT) to tackle security challenges in the state.

Waya, a famous journalist, said this at the launch of his electioneering campaign for Benue North Central in Ameladu, an outskirt of Gboko, headquarters of Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Monday.

Addressing party supporters at the event, Waya assured of using ICT to tackle security challenges in the state.

He said that suspected herdsmen attacks had displaced local farmers and prevented rural communities from developing.

“As a security consultant, I will ensure the deployment of relevant ICT in information gathering to help prevent attacks on rural communities,” he said.

Waya urged the electorate to vote wisely to ensure a bright future for the state.

He expressed sadness over dwindling fortunes of the state’s economy and pledged to utilise his extensive business contacts to attract Direct Foreign Investments (FDI) to the state.

“The past 24 years of democratic rule are sad reminders of the pains that the people experienced from previous administrations,” he said.

He appealed to the people to embrace APGA as an alternative platform to transform the economy of the state and meet their expectations.

” We will endeavour to meet your highest expectations; we will make use of ICT to tackle insecurity, open rural roads, establish cottage industries to boost food production across the state.

” APGA is the solution; it is not beyond us, this is not rocket science. We will engage people in dialogue where necessary to achieve positive results,” he said.

The governorship candidate also promised to link the state with the national gas pipeline to boost production of local industries.

He said that the launch of his campaign was done in Ameladu, a local community, because of his desire to connect with the rural folks, who were an integral part of his campaign.

According to Waya, the party’s logo which is a cock symbolises daybreak.

Earlier, the state APGA chairman, Mr Joseph Ogli, commended the people for the large turnout, saying it was a sign of a new beginning.

He appealed to them not to relent in their efforts toward wresting power from the PDP through the ballot paper.(NAN

