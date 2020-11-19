Benue APC not stopping people from joining party – Chairman

The Benue chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that it was stopping prospective defectors from joining the party.

A statement signed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr James Ornguga, said on Thursday in Makurdi that no embargo had been placed on defectors seeking to join its fold.

“The allegations are false. The party has received calls from potential decampees seeking to know if the party is willing to accept new members. I want to categorically state that our doors are wide open for all defectors.

“Some of the callers alleged that the party’s leadership has placed an embargo on defectors, especially former members of the party, who are set to rejoin.

“The party wishes to clarify that APC is not against new entrants and will not stop anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the party.

“Here in Benue, we totally subscribe to our leader, Sen George Akume’s political principle of ‘the more, the merrier’, and we shall continue to expand our membership by accepting new members and returnees.

“APC is the party for the masses of Nigeria and its opportunities are equally open to old, returning and new members.” (NAN)