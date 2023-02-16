Benue APC guber candidate calls for unity among stakeholders

By Nicholas Dechi

Fr Hyacinth Alia, the Benue governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for unity among stakeholders, toward winning the March 11 governorship election in the state.



This is contained in a statement signed by his Director of Communications, Mr Tersoo Kula on Thursday in Makurdi.



“The match has ended, we should shake hands and work together for the victory of APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“It is a game so, there is no victor, no vanquish. Together, we shall be stronger and achieve milestones for our dear party,” Alia said.

He appreciated the people of the state, the APC family, the leader of the party in the state, Sen. George Akume, the legal team, stakeholders and supporters for standing by him throughout the period of the litigations.



“Throughout the period you did not waver. Your spirit of perseverance became even most unprecedented.



“We are happy we have come out victorious at the courts,” he said.



Alia expressed confidence in the Nigeria judiciary, saying that the respected justices painstakingly evaluated vividly all evidences before them to deliver a very sound judgment in his case.(NAN)