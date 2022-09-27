Benue APC governorship candidate support group inaugurates coordinators

By Bridget Ikyado

The Alia Alliance, a support group of Benue APC governorship candidate, has inaugurated its zonal and local coordinators with an admonishing to conduct themselves with decorum in the course of the campaigns.

Mr Kelvins Dzeremo, Secretary General of the group, said in a statement on Tuesday that the task before the coordinators was to mobilise massive support for the governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.“At the Alia Alliance, we maintain decency and decorum in our actions and utterances in line with the person and nature of our principal, and we are resolved to maintain this standard.“I urge you therefore, never to deviate from this standard decorum.“Even as they lower their standards of morality and decency in their engagement, hold yours high and lofty, and never let it down,” Dzeremo said.

The secretary general also said that the period of the campaign would be challenging and urged the coordinators to remain steadfast.“As you embark on this assignment, you will, without doubt, encounter challenges.“But whenever you are confronted with the choice between what is right and what seems or appears convenient to others, you must always do that which is right.“We must stand for our belief as much as we can, for it is the symbol of our faith in who we are.“Always remember that our commitment is predicated on the fact that we have found a dream that must come true and through, God willing, and we must put out every ounce of our being to see to its realisation,” he added.

According to him, their support for Alia is based on the belief that he has the capacity to rescue Benue from its present deplorable condition.“Every Benue citizen or resident has a foreboding that the state is losing its way. We seem to be off course in so many ways.“It is therefore your duty, and I enjoin you, to take this message to the people at the grassroots.“Make them understand the level of decadence that is upon us, and what we must do to salvage our inheritance, Benue State.“Let them understand that we cannot solve today’s problems with the same people and mindset that created them.“

Let them understand that we we must move away from the retrogressive, myopic and self-centred politics and leadership that has become our lot, and embrace greater compassion and collaboration.“And let them understand too, that we cannot change what has happened but we can alter and determine what is going to happen,” he added.Earlier, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan, Director General, Alia Campaign Organization, thanked the support group for its immense contribution to the emergence of Alia and the sustained effort at ensuring his victory in 2023.The campaign D-G also applauded the role other support groups have been playing in the “liberation project”.Ikyaan said they would continue to work with all groups to ensure resounding victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Benue.He urged the coordinators to consider their appointments as a privilege to be part of history, as such should serve as good ambassadors of the Alia Governorship Project. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

