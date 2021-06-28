Benue APC chieftain urges greater harmony among members

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Benue, Dr Matthias Byuan, has called for greater harmony party faithful in the state ahead of 2023.
Byuan, a governorship hopeful, the call on Monday during an interactive session with newsmen in .


According to him, members of the party must be united and prepared to work assiduously, if we hope to win the governorship.
He advised members of the party to stop in-house , adding that the was not healthy for the party.
He argued that internal bickering and blackmail members dealt severe blow party during the 2019 general elections.
“I was accused severally of siphoning money meant for but I not done such a thing.
“Instead of taking money meant for my fellow , I will donate money to the party.

“I serious for Benue but I will not unveil them now. I will unveil my blueprint in due course,” Byuan said.
He expressed optimism that victory would come the way of the party in 2023 “because of the abysmal performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.


“There is too much hunger in the state. People are suffering too much.
“Nothing is working reasonably in the state as a of the poor performance of the PDP,” Byuan said. (NAN)

