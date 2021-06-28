Benue APC chieftain urges greater harmony among members

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Benue, Dr Matthias Byuan, has called for greater harmony among party faithful in the state ahead of 2023.

Byuan, a governorship hopeful, made the call on Monday during an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi.



According to him, members of the party must be united and prepared to work assiduously, if we hope to win the governorship.

He advised members of the party to stop in-house fighting, adding that the development was not healthy for the party.

He argued that internal bickering and blackmail among members dealt severe blow on the party during the 2019 general elections.

“I was accused severally of siphoning money meant for politicians but I have not done such a thing.

“Instead of taking money meant for my fellow politicians, I will donate money to the party.



“I have serious plans for Benue but I will not unveil them now. I will unveil my blueprint in due course,” Byuan said.

He expressed optimism that victory would come the way of the party in 2023 “because of the abysmal performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.



“There is too much hunger in the state. People are suffering too much.

“Nothing is working reasonably in the state as a result of the poor performance of the PDP,” Byuan said. (NAN)

