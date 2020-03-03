Benue: Apa APC chairman, Ichapi, dies

Mr Inalegwu Ichapi, the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Apa Local Government Area of Benue, has died.

Mr James Ornguga, the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, announced this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Ornguga stated that the State Chairman of the party, Mr Abba Yaro, and his executive council were deeply saddened by the demise, adding that they sympathised with the family of the deceased and the entire Apa APC.

“Until his death, Ichapi was APC’s chairman in Apa and has contributed immensely to the development and success of the party in the area.

“Burial arrangement as released by his family indicates that wake in his honour will hold on March 11, 2020 at his family compound, Adija Village, Ugbokpo in Apa, while interment would hold on March 12,” he said

The publicity secretary added that the party further prayed God to give his family the fortitude to bear the painful loss. (NAN)