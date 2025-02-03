Benue @49: We are leading Benue to economic prosperity—Gov. Alia

As Benue marked 49 years of its existence, Gov. Hyacinth Alia said his priority is to take the state to the height of economic prosperity and massive infrastructural development.

By Emmanuel Antswen

As Benue marked 49 years of its existence, Gov. Hyacinth Alia said his priority is to take the state to the height of economic prosperity and massive infrastructural development.

Alia said this in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state was created on Feb. 3, 1976, by the then military head of state, Gen. Murtala Muhammed (Retd.).

The governor stated that he had undertaken a reformative journey targeted at reawakening the fortunes of the state.

He further said that in less than 2 years, his administration achieved considerable breakthroughs never witnessed before in the history of the state.

“Our administration rolled out programmes to boost agricultural productivity and agribusiness to ensure food security and enhance the livelihoods of the populace.

“We have rehabilitated roads, opened new ones, constructed and fixed public facilities to make Benue more accessible to enhance economic growth.

“The administration is working meticulously to advance healthcare facilities and ensure that quality healthcare is available and accessible to all citizens.

“Our resolve is to take the state where every citizen experiences prosperity, security, and opportunity.

“However, this target cannot be achieved alone. It calls for the collaborative determination of all stakeholders, community leaders, traditional rulers, business owners, and our energetic youth. Together, the administration can build a future that mirrors our joint desires,” he said.

He called on the people to remain resolute in their obligations to project Benue as the state marks its 49th anniversary.

He extends a hand of fellowship to all stakeholders to join hands with it in this noble endeavour.

According to him, stakeholders’ participation and dedication are necessary for the success of our shared goals.(NAN)