Benue 2023: Governership shouldn’t be zoned to LGA — Akume

By Nicholas Dechi

The President, Gaikyor Seven Support Initiative, Prof. Gabriel Akume, has advised political leaders in Benue not to zone the governorship position to any of the two local government areas that made up Jechira Intermediate Area.

Akume said this during a press conference on Wednesday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jechira Intermediate Area consists of Vandeikya and Konshisha local government areas of Benue.

He said that since the position was zoned to Jechira, there was no basis micro-zoning it to any local government.

“Instead, the two local governments that make up Jechira should be given equal opportunity to aspire to the position, so that the best candidate can be produced.

“It will be only fair for Vandeikya to feature their best candidate and Konshisha to also put forward their best candidate so that the best out of the best candidates will win and Jechira will be the winner.

“Micro-zoning of any sort without due process in the selection of governership candidate for Jechira will not be acceptable,” Akume said.

He further said that zoning should be done according to the intermediate areas and not local government areas.

He said that stakeholders of the intermediate areas were the ones that had been deciding which local government to produce the governership candidate.

“This applied to all the other intermediate areas that have previously produced governors in Benue and Jechira should not be an exception,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

