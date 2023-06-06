Béninoise in court over alleged N1m fuel fraud

By Raji Rasak

A 45-years-old Béninoise, Christiana Ategbo, on Tuesaday was brought before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged N1,005,000 petrol fraud.

The defendant, who lives in Ajase in Republic of Benin, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April at 7:00 p.m. at QuLak Filling Station, Awa Junction, Badagry, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant fraudulently obtained 6,300 litres of petrol valued at N1,005,000 on credit with a promise to pay the amount after selling the product.

Adeosun further informed the court that after the sale of the fuel, Ategbo failed to repay the procceds from it to the complainant, one Zannu Sunday, but rather converted the money to his personal use.

“The defendant was later arrested at another filling station in Badagry and handed over to the police for prosecution,” the prosecutor said.

Adeosun said that the offences allegedly committed contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said the sureties should be a responsible citizen residing in Lagos and should be gainfully employed in a reputable company or government establishment.

He thereafter adjourned the case until July 4, for mention.